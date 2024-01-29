type here...
“What was that for”: Davido “checks” the size of Chioma’s soft nyash, netizens not happy

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Afrobeats kingpin, Davido and his wife, Chioma causes stir on social media after naughty photos from the night out pop up on the internet.

According to photos sighted on multiple accounts on social media, Davido could be seen inspecting his wife’s backend properties ahead of his much anticipated show at London’s O2 Arena.

The Grammy Award nominee took to his Instagram page to share photos showing him and Chioma, along with other crews.

Meanwhile, Davido made history by selling out his third performance ticket in only five days and gave fans a night to remember.

The climax of the show was when he brought his colleague, Kizz Daniel on stage as they performed the hit remix of Twe Twe.

