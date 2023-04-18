type here...
Entertainment"Go ahead" - Davido endorses lookalike to perform his songs at club
Entertainment

“Go ahead” – Davido endorses lookalike to perform his songs at club

By Bra Stash
A Nigerian superstar allowed a guy with whom he shares a similar physical resemblance the liberty and privilege to perform his songs at a club.

Obo’s gesture comes at a time when Ghanaian celebrities are fighting some lookalikes who have reared their heads on the scene.

Several Ghanaian musicians have seen their lookalikes impersonating them and performing their songs at events.

Most of these artists have expressed their displeasure openly and privately against the lookalikes riding on their fame to chase clout.

Well, Davido appears not to be bothered at all. In fact, he has given his blessings to his lookalike and encouraged him to shine.

He was allowed to perform “Unavailable” at the club during Obi Cubana’s birthday bash. Davido and his crew joined in to enjoy his performance.

After the performance, he expressed his gratitude by writing: “Wow thanks ? to God I finally see @davido at @obi_cubana birthday ? @davido say make i perform unavailable for him cheee I don blow“.

Check out the performance in the video below…

