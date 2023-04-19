type here...
Davido is expecting new baby with US babymama, leaves Chioma in tears
Entertainment

Davido is expecting new baby with US babymama, leaves Chioma in tears

By Bra Stash
Davido discloses 'final decision' on his alleged breakup with baby Mama, Chioma
Chioma is reportedly devastated after learning that Davido is expecting a baby with his second baby mama, based in the US.

This comes weeks after Davido and Chioma finally sealed their long-term relationship with marriage.

Rumours spread by Gistlovers suggest that Davido has secretly been in a relationship with the US-based lady without the previous knowledge of Chioma.

Davido Chioma Ifeanyi
Davido pictured with his son Ifeanyi and baby mama Chioma

Following the passing of his son, it is reported that Davido advised his baby mama against aborting the pregnancy when it came to his knowledge.

He wanted a baby and wanted to keep the pregnancy, even though he was aware of the problems it may cause if Chioma eventually gets to hear of it.

Davido has only subtly reacted to the rumor. He wrote the following on his Instagram story a while ago:

    Source:Ghpage.com

