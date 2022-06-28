type here...
“So you can talk” – Davido expresses shock at Chioma over her recent post

By Mr. Tabernacle
Davido has teasingly expressed shock at her baby mama Chioma Avril Rowland over a post she made on Instagram.

Chioma not long ago shared a video of herself marketing a brand. In the Instagram video of herself posted, Chioma lectured at length about a new product and upcoming event.

The new product is actually TECNO CAMON 19. The demure public figure talked about it and a slated event (Fashion Meets Tech) to officially launch it to the general public.

It was at this point that got her darling boy, Davido surprised as he came under the comment section of the post to communicate his awe at his beautiful baby mama in reaction to the post.

Davido’s reaction was one filled with love at how Chioma even though reserved managed to talk about the product and coming event with much ease and quintessence. Chioma in a swift response reacted to Davido’s comment on her post and laughed hard at it.

Check out the Davido’s reaction below:

These two are just the sauce. Their playful tease is even filled with love. Chai……

    Source:GHPAGE

