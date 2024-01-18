- Advertisement -

AMG signed rapper Medikal has sparked controversy on social media after claiming that he is richer than Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Wizkid.

According to Medikal, the only musician from Nigeria richer than him is Davido.

In a post on social media, some fans tried to compare his wealth with that of Calm Down singer Rema with some believing that the Nigerian singer was far richer than Medikal.

But Medikal who was too happy about the comparison responded by saying the only musician richer than him is OBO boss Davido.

He posted: “The only Nigerian artist wey hold pass me na Davido I swear”.

See the screenshot of the post below:

After his comments, some fans quizzed him if he wanted to say he was richer than Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Some also warned Medikal to desist from what he was doing because there was no way he could say he was richer than some big names in the Nigerian music industry.

Read some comments below:

@EiiScanty: “even Wizkid & Burna boy sef???”

@Abrantielove: “So you get money pass. Wizkid,Burnaboy den kizz Daniel?. Bro relax na uno be shatta wale”

@Views09: “MDK they said we shoood support but this fight de3 I can’t join you walahi??”

@CarlosBillions1: “Medikal too Dey cap. BURNA boy self Shatta wale know ham, talk less about wizkid ??”

@Kwesi_Plug: “Just fact person wey dey move plus money man shatta, no lies here”

@spyderrmann: “Lmaoo ??? stop embarrassing yourself”