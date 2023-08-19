Davido mourns the death of Wizkid’s mother (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has taken to social media to mourn the death of Wizkid’s mother who was reported dead by GhPage.com yesterday.

Yesterday, August 18th 2023, award-winning Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid loses his biological mother to the cold hands of death.

According to Sunday Aare who is a Wizkid manager, the singer lost his mother around 1:30PM on Friday.

As at the moment of filling this content Wizkid is yet to break silence following the death of his mother.

Despite the industrial rivalry of over 10 years between him and Wizkid, Davido via his verified Twitter handle today, August 19th 2023, mourns the death of Wizkid’s mother knowing fully well that Wizkid is in a grieving state.

Sympathizing with Wizkid, Davido wrote;” Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo Sadness flies away on the wings of time. ??.”

See screenshot of Davido’s post below;