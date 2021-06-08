- Advertisement -

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has prayed against a death prophecy delivered by a preacher during a church service.

In a viral video, the Prophet said the singer would be poisoned by someone in his close circle.

He further stated that he has prayed against this incident but God told him it’s bound to happen and nothing can stop it.

The preacher said: “I told you about one singer, Davido. They will poison him; I don’t know him and I have never seen him in my life.

“They will put something in his drink; he will be rushed to the hospital, will be admitted and unconscious. The person that will poison him is sleeping in his house.”

Reacting to the clip, Davido declared himself “blessed” as he prayed for God to expose persons plotting evil against him.

“God will expose and deal with any wickedness around me near or far AMEN .. I’m blessed,” he wrote on Twitter.

From all indications, it seems the singer has taken the prophecy serious.