type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDavido reacts to prophecy he will be poisoned by someone close to...
Entertainment

Davido reacts to prophecy he will be poisoned by someone close to him

By Kweku Derrick
davido
- Advertisement -

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has prayed against a death prophecy delivered by a preacher during a church service.

In a viral video, the Prophet said the singer would be poisoned by someone in his close circle.

He further stated that he has prayed against this incident but God told him it’s bound to happen and nothing can stop it.

The preacher said: “I told you about one singer, Davido. They will poison him; I don’t know him and I have never seen him in my life.

They will put something in his drink; he will be rushed to the hospital, will be admitted and unconscious. The person that will poison him is sleeping in his house.”

SEE THE VIDEO BELOW

Reacting to the clip, Davido declared himself “blessed” as he prayed for God to expose persons plotting evil against him.

“God will expose and deal with any wickedness around me near or far AMEN .. I’m blessed,” he wrote on Twitter.

From all indications, it seems the singer has taken the prophecy serious.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
0.3mph
40 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
77 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News