Nigerian superstar Davido has made an interesting revelation about how he managed to convince his fiancée and baby mama Chioma Avril Rowland’s to star in the video of his hit song “Assurance”.

The Afrobeats singer, real name David Adeleke, told media personality Ebuka during an interview that he lied to Chioma in order to get her to be his vixen in the visuals.

Davido revealed that he’s known Chioma for seven years after they first while they were studying at Babcock University.

According to him, Chioma initially declined to appear ‘Assurance’ video because she never wanted to be in the spotlight, but he begged her and lied about how important the project was, so she agreed.

He noted that his fiancée frequently receives hate messages for being in a relationship with him, and she handles the situation so well.

Speaking on how he knew Chioma was the one for him, he described Chioma as someone he can leave his children with other baby mama’s with, knowing nothing would happen to them.

Davido released his hit track, Assurance, in 2018 where he praised his fiancée, Chioma, and “assured” her of his forever love.