Davido cries as his side chick calls him a weak man in bed; Lady drops more chilling details about the singer

By Mr. Tabernacle
Davido cheats on Chioma again as slayqueen shares their room photos

Davido, is once again the centre of attention in Nigeria, with his sidechick Pink Native causing a stir.

Pink Native recently posted a video showing Davido pleading with her on his knees, sparking a new wave of discussions online.

In her latest social media posts, Pink Native mocked Davido, claiming that he is not good in bed and also suggesting that he is lacking in size.

This follows the earlier viral video where Davido was seen apologizing to her, which had temporarily calmed the situation.

However, it seems Pink Native is not letting go of the incident easily.

Despite the matter seeming to fade away, she is still expressing hurt over the insults and trolling she received from Davido’s fans.

The ongoing saga continues to draw attention and commentary across social media platforms.

Source:GHPAGE

