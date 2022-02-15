- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Davido has once again proven that money is no problem for him after he spent over Eleven million naira to celebrate St. Valentine’s day.

On Valentine’s Day, Davido took to social media to brag about how much money he had spent.

The father of three posted a receipt for his recent ‘doings,’ which totalled millions of Naira, on his Instagram story channel.

According to the receipt, Davido spent approximately N11.6 million on two luxury items, one of which was a designer bag.

The singer, who has asked fans not to worry about him, tweeted a receipt showing he spent about N11 million on two items.

