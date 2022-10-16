- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Davido has hinted at making a “bigger” donation to charity this year following a 250 million naira giveaway to orphanages across the country in 2021.

As his 30th birthday approaches, Davido is planning on launching another fundraiser aimed at beating last year’s record.

He put out a post on Twitter Friday, writing: “We do it again this year on my birthday! We go bigger!! #WRBLO #BIG30”

It would be recalled that the Afrobeats singer posted on Twitter last year asking his friends and fans around the world to send him N1 million for his 29th birthday.

The fundraiser accrued more than N200,000,000 within 48 hours. In addition, Davido made a personal donation of N50,000,000, bringing the total amount to N250,000,000 which was donated to support charity.

He also set up a five-man committee to oversee the disbursement of the funds, as he promised that their activities would be made public.

Davido will clock 30 on November 21, 2022.