type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDavido to donate over N250m to charity on his 30th birthday
Entertainment

Davido to donate over N250m to charity on his 30th birthday

By Kweku Derrick
Netizen who sent 5k twice to Davido requests for a refund
Davido
- Advertisement -

Nigerian superstar Davido has hinted at making a “bigger” donation to charity this year following a 250 million naira giveaway to orphanages across the country in 2021.

As his 30th birthday approaches, Davido is planning on launching another fundraiser aimed at beating last year’s record.

He put out a post on Twitter Friday, writing: “We do it again this year on my birthday! We go bigger!! #WRBLO #BIG30”

It would be recalled that the Afrobeats singer posted on Twitter last year asking his friends and fans around the world to send him N1 million for his 29th birthday.

The fundraiser accrued more than N200,000,000 within 48 hours. In addition, Davido made a personal donation of N50,000,000, bringing the total amount to N250,000,000 which was donated to support charity.

He also set up a five-man committee to oversee the disbursement of the funds, as he promised that their activities would be made public.

Davido will clock 30 on November 21, 2022.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, October 16, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    83 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News