Davido’s Domestic Staff Arrested Over Death Of Ifeanyi

About 7 domestic staff who work at Davido’s home, where his son died, have been arrested by the police.

Ifeanyi reportedly drowned in a pool on Monday, October 31, when Davido and Chioma were travelling to Ibadan for a family function.

Ifeanyi was reportedly immediately sent to Evercare hospital, where he was tragically declared dead when he arrived.

Although the cause of the little child’s presence in the pool area is unknown, Nigerians have questioned why his caregivers failed to detect his absence given that he had supposedly been in the pool for a considerable amount of time.

Concerned Nigerians are flooding in with queries, so SP In order to determine what actually happened, Davido’s domestic employees have been taken in for interrogation, according to Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesman.

He said:

“Domestic staff at Davido’a home have been taken to the station to give their own account of what happened. I wouldn’t call that arrest yet.

“If after they all give their own account of what happened and after preliminary investigations, any one of them is found culpable, the person will now be placed under arrest.

“Yes, the nanny is also with them. We are interviewing them separately to understand what happened. It is indeed a painful situation and we condole with the family.”