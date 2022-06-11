type here...
Entertainment
Entertainment

Davido's reaction as Chioma flaunts her curves in new video

By Albert
Davido's reaction as Chioma flaunts her curves in new video
Davido could not hide his joy when he came into contact with a new video his baby mama, Chioma, shared on social media.

Chioma’s decision to flaunt her curves in the video certainly triggered Davido who could not help himself but to watch over and over again.

Although Chioma and Davido’s relationship has been a topsy turvy one, the genuine expression of admiration on the face of OBO spoke volumes about his underlying affection for the chef.

Chioma shared the video with the caption: “Pink Friday don’t play, best chef in da world.”

Many netizens believe Chioma shared the video to spite Davido about what he might be missing and Davido’s reaction also gave many reasons to believe that he still got eyes for her.

