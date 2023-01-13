- Advertisement -

The District Chief Executive of the Ayensuano District has implicated herself by stating that $4.5 billion was used to repair a bulldozer.

Although a new bulldozer would have cost $2 billion, she believes it was worthwhile to spend $4.5 billion to repair the old one.

“It is worth it that we used over $4.5 billion to repair this machine so it could get back to work on the road.” “A new bulldozer costs $2 billion, but we are glad we used $4.5 billion to repair it,” she said in the trending video.

Due to the disparity in the numbers, the DCE has been called out for being corrupt. While some believe she made a mistake, others believe she actually issued public funds.

She is being summoned amidst social media agitation to explain the numbers she mentioned and provide clarification on whether she meant that she spent 4.5 billion to repair a bulldozer or not.

"We use 4.5 billion to repair a bulldozer" – DCE goofs in trending video pic.twitter.com/VGYCobU0X9 — GHPage (@ghpage_com) January 13, 2023

@RimlessPeter wrote: She’s confused with the old and new currency.I think she wants to say the price of a new Grader is 2 million Ghc but they have used 400,000 Ghc for repairs. Hence they have made some savings. However, such basic errors should not be coming from a person in that position. Too [email protected]

@nastyblay wrote: She just said it was a mistake she made….She spent…Gh450000 on the repairs and other expenses for 3 months and she needed to buy a new one for GH2.5million on Asempa fm right now

@SethLover4 wrote: Help us ooh Lord,where did we go wrong to deserve dix Eeeiii,No wonder they collapsed banks using 22billion Ghana cedis when these banks needed just 9 billion to be sulvent again.