December in Keta: Steak Events Calls for sponsorship for debut Christmas charity event

Ghana has over the years been the hub for Christmas activities during the festive season and as such a time to give to the vulnerable and not so well to do in our communities.

For this reason, Steak Events, a budding event hub is organizing its maiden Christmas charity event dubbed ‘December in Keta’ an calling for sponsors and partners alike to jump on board and make it a success.

The maiden event is trip to Keta to interact with the indigenes and also to donate so your sponsorship will be to a worthy course.

They’re calling on all and especially groups and people with Keta as their root to come support them as they go back home and make a mark on their motherland.

Patrons are set to enjoy loads of fun games and attend historic locations such as

Fort Prinzensten

Atorkor Slave Trade Market

Cape St Paul Light House

Keta Lagoon

Keta Beach

For sponsorship and partnership, kindly call 0543189199/0208102865 or send them an email @[email protected] or @[email protected]