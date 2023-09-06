December in Keta: Steak Events Calls for sponsorship for debut Christmas charity event

Ghana has over the years been the hub for Christmas activities during the festive season and as such a time to give to the vulnerable and not so well to do in our communities.
For this reason, Steak Events, a budding event hub is organizing its maiden Christmas charity event dubbed ‘December in Keta’ an calling for sponsors and partners alike to jump on board and make it a success.
The maiden event is trip to Keta to interact with the indigenes and also to donate so your sponsorship will be to a worthy course.
They’re calling on all and especially groups and people with Keta as their root to come support them as they go back home and make a mark on their motherland.
Patrons are set to enjoy loads of fun games and attend historic locations such as
- Fort Prinzensten
Atorkor Slave Trade Market
Cape St Paul Light House
Keta Lagoon
Keta Beach
For sponsorship and partnership, kindly call 0543189199/0208102865 or send them an email @[email protected] or @[email protected]