Sports

Dede Ayew took the Black Stars captaincy ‘by force’ from Asamoah Gyan – Laryea Kingston reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Asamoah Gyan and Andre Dede Ayew
Former Ghanaian international, Laryea Kingston has boldly revealed that Asamoah Gyan is still unhappy over how he lost the Black Stars captaincy to Andre Ayew.

According to the popular retired football and current sport pundit, Dede Ayew and others had took the captaincy “by force,” to the dissatisfaction of Gyan.

Asamoah Gyan had served as Ghana’s captain for close to five years but had his armband taken just before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which sparked a national uproar.

The coach at that time, James Kwasi Appiah then named Asamoah Gyan as the general-captain.

Look at someone like Asamoah Gyan, Dede Ayew got the captaincy by force so if you are speaking to Asamoah now he is not happy,” he told Graphic Sport.

Myself what they did to me for so many years I never supported the Black Stars but just recently I sat down and said it’s over let me focus.” he added.

