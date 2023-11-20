type here...
Dede Ayew blasts Blackstars players inside the dressing room - Insider reveals
Sports

Dede Ayew blasts Blackstars players inside the dressing room – Insider reveals

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Dede-Ayew-and-team-mates in the dressing room
Dede-Ayew-and-team-mates
Captain of the Ghana National Team the Blackstars Andre Dede Ayew according to an insider angrily blasted the players for their abysmal performance during last Friday’s World Cup qualifiers.

The insider disclosed that after the match, the Captain of the team requested to have a few minutes with the team in the absence of the coach and other technical officers on the team.

The coach agreed to this and excused them.

It continued that the Captain questioned the team on why the team played that way during the first half knowing very well that Ghanaians were looking up to them to qualify.

The captain reminded his teammates of the high expectations placed on the Black Stars in a direct and candid speech.

According to sources, Andre’s speech implied that the team’s first-half performance lacked an understanding of the team’s culture and the level of dedication needed to play for the Black Stars.

Additionally, he told them not to let criticism deter them and to toughen up in the face of it, pointing out that criticisms like these are frequently the result of a desire to succeed.

The team’s most gifted and seasoned players were also held to higher standards by Andre Ayew.

According to sources, Andre Ayew gave the twenty-four players in the room a dress down, and they listened in silence for roughly an hour.

Andre asked his teammates to put on a strong performance to make up for their subpar performance on Friday as he concluded his speech.

Source:GhPage

