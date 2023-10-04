- Advertisement -

The 23-man squad for Ghana’s forthcoming international friendly against Mexico and the USA in October has been announced by coach Chris Hughton.

The Black Stars’ first match is against Mexico on October 14 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and their second match is against the United States on October 17 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Andre Ayew was not invited to the two games since he is still looking for a club after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the previous season.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal, who missed the nation’s AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic last month, is back for the national side.

Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion is another player who has returned to the team and has been playing time for the English team since his return from injury.

The roster also includes Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams, the usual suspects.

The friendlies against Mexico and the United States will serve as a warm-up for Hughton’s preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which get underway in November.

See the list below: