type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsDede Ayew dropped from black Stars line-up, this is the reason
Sports

Dede Ayew dropped from black Stars line-up, this is the reason

By Bra Stash
Dede Ayew speaks for the first time after penalty miss against Uruguay
- Advertisement -

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, has selected his starting lineup for Ghana’s qualifier versus Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The absence of Ghana captain Andre Ayew from the lineup is the biggest surprise.

With Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, and Gideon Mensah making up the back four, Lawrence Ati-Zigi keeps his spot in the post.

"My place in the Black Stars is guaranteed because I'm a senior player" - Dede Ayew

Salis Samed sits on the bench alongside Mohamed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Edmund Addo in the midfield three.

With his brother and Captain Andre Ayew absent from the attack, Jordan Ayew is joined by Inaki Williams and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Ghana vs. Angola match is currently underway.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 23, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    88.1 ° F
    88.1 °
    88.1 °
    57 %
    3.6mph
    46 %
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News