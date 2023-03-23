Dede Ayew dropped from black Stars line-up, this is the reason

- Advertisement -

Chris Hughton, the head coach of the Black Stars, has selected his starting lineup for Ghana’s qualifier versus Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The absence of Ghana captain Andre Ayew from the lineup is the biggest surprise.

With Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, and Gideon Mensah making up the back four, Lawrence Ati-Zigi keeps his spot in the post.

Salis Samed sits on the bench alongside Mohamed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Edmund Addo in the midfield three.

With his brother and Captain Andre Ayew absent from the attack, Jordan Ayew is joined by Inaki Williams and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the Ghana vs. Angola match is currently underway.