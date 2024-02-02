Deedew Spices announces Nana Ama McBrown as new brand ambassador – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has once again added to her numerous fleet of ambassadorial deals as she signs yet another mouth watering deal.

The multiple award winning actress and media personality has been named Deedew Spices’ new brand ambassador.

In a video uploaded by Koby Kyei, Nana Ama McBrown was hosted in their plant in Gomoa Fetteh, Central Region, and toured the facility.

Check out some photos below

Nana Ama McBrown has on the other hand worked with a variety of companies, including Hisense Ghana, Kasapreko Royal Energy Drink, Klin Washing Powder, Amanela Children Haven, Tasty Tom, Loncha, Softcare, Royal Couture, Royal Aroma Rice, Roma Insecticide Spray and Mosquito Coil, COVID-19 National Trust Fund, MacBerry Biscuits, and many more.