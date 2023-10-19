- Advertisement -

Two government officials have resigned from their positions after their atopa tape went viral on social media.

Gen. Daoud Yaya Brahim who is the Chad defence minister and Haliki Choua Mahamat who also acts as the Government general secretary earlier this week resigned from the official positions following the leak of the video.

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, a spokesperson for the administration said that the development had been confirmed.

The two men’s resignations were accepted by Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo, according to a statement from Kebzabo’s spokesman.

Reuters claims that the recordings, which surfaced on Sunday and Monday, appeared to show the guys performing personal actions on other persons.

“Reuters could not independently verify the material and was not immediately able to reach either men for comment,” the publication said.