Dela Gomey: Ghanaian set to embark on GWR attempt for most lipstick applications in 30 seconds – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A young Ghanaian man could not contain his joy as he took to social media to announce that his application to attempt a Guinness World Record has been approved.

Dela Gomey, as he’s referred to, took to his TikTok account to share a mail he received from Guinness World Records informing him that his application had been approved.

The record attempt by the young man is set to place on Saturday January 6, at the Efa Guest House at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

The current record for the most lipstick application in 30 seconds is four and that feat was achieved by China’s Li Jiaqi in September 2018.

Chec out his post below

