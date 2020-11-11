Delay apologizes and issues disclaimer over Ayisha Modi’s Obrafour comments on her show

Deloris Frimpong Manso has issued a statement distancing herself from Ayisha Modi’s claim that she sponsored Obrafour’s album with no returns after the issue of a lawsuit came up.

In a new video, the host of the widely viewed Delay Show issued a disclaimer saying that she in no way in support of Ayisha’s statement and that she was only doing her job as an interviewer.

While on the Show, Ayisha Modi famously known as She_Loves_Stonebwoy mentioned that she had contributed about $45,000 to one of Obrafour’s albums and recouped nothing back.

After her claim, the legendary rapper and his team issued a statement calling for her to apologize and retract her statement or face a lawsuit which she refused to.

Afterwards, Ayisha Modi, Delay and her Show were slapped with a Ghc800,000 suit with the combative Ayisha agreeing to settle the issue in court.

The unofficial PRO of Stonebwoy put salt in Obrafour’s wound as she shared an old photo with herself and the rapper in it claiming the shot was taken after she took the rapper shopping at Bayshore Mall in Canada and called him an ingrate.

Nonetheless, Delay has come out to issue a disclaimer that she had no intention of inviting Ayisha on her show to defame the rapper.

She apologized for the harm done and asked for her name not to be dragged into the impending court proceeding.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Delay issues disclaimer distancing herself from Ayisha Modi's Obrafour comments while on her show pic.twitter.com/AcS3MAd2D8 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) November 11, 2020

We promise to keep our readers posted on any further developments regarding the issue which will likely be settled in court.