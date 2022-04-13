- Advertisement -

One of Ghana’s Most Controversial Television show hosts, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has finally disclosed the reason for her not settling down with a man last year, even though it was much expected of her to do so.

The 39-year-old entrepreneur, television and radio show host for grounds best known to her has come on social media to share what made her fail to marry the last year 2021.

According to her in a post, the highly skilled interviewer confessed that she couldn’t settle down with any man despite rumours of dating rapper Amerado because she forgot.

Delay and Amerado recently gave Ghanaians more reason to believe that they had a deep love for one another.

On countless occasions, both parties on social media confused fans with cryptic captions and picture posts but all have been proven to be fake as Delay hinted at officially dating next month (May)

Sharing a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram, Delay alluded to court next month because time is not on her side. This means if things go through she will be getting married this year.

She wrote; “Ooh, I totally forgot to marry last year. Let me start dating next month. Time no Dey ?“