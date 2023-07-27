Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Controversial TV/Radio personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, has set tongues wagging over a new intriguing video shared online.

The 41-year-old unmarried host cum entrepreneur may be aging but feels young at heart as she continues to give young ladies who deem her a role model a run for their money.

Clad in a beautiful dress made from an authentic African fabric, the CEO of Delay Foods gave her fans something to talk about when she decided to bare her chest and flaunt her cleavage.

Although her motive for making the alluring video was aimed at admiring her gorgeousness, Delay seemed to have a hidden agenda for showcasing her cleavage in the plunging neckline dress.

Netizens could not miss the fact that Delay was trying to send a cryptic message to her admirers and potential suitors who may be watching and reminding them she’s a lone woman.

Watch the video below

As a businesswoman, it’s not surprising that Delay understands marketing and knows how to use it to her advantage. LOL!