type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentDelay flaunts her seductive & inviting butts in the latest video; Netizens...
Entertainment

Delay flaunts her seductive & inviting butts in the latest video; Netizens go gaga

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as DELAY, has taken social media by storm with her new body shape, sparking a trending sensation.

In an era when many celebrities opt for body enhancements like Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL) to achieve specific body shapes, Delay has garnered attention for maintaining her natural physique.

With no doubt, Delay has emerged as one of the most curvaceous figures in the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

A recent video featuring Delay flaunting her well-endowed curves, particularly her hips and buttocks, has captured the imagination of social media users.

Many individuals who have come across the video have expressed amazement and admiration for her voluptuous body, making her a trending topic in the online sphere.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Friday, October 6, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
2.2mph
75 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways