Delay flaunts her seductive & inviting butts in the latest video; Netizens go gaga

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as DELAY, has taken social media by storm with her new body shape, sparking a trending sensation.

In an era when many celebrities opt for body enhancements like Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL) to achieve specific body shapes, Delay has garnered attention for maintaining her natural physique.

With no doubt, Delay has emerged as one of the most curvaceous figures in the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

A recent video featuring Delay flaunting her well-endowed curves, particularly her hips and buttocks, has captured the imagination of social media users.

Many individuals who have come across the video have expressed amazement and admiration for her voluptuous body, making her a trending topic in the online sphere.

