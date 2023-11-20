type here...
Delay serves a cryptic reply to Kaninja after he exposed that she was used and dumped by Italian based guy

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Xandy Kamel’s former husband, Kaninja, has taken to the internet in a frenzy following a controversial interview with Delay, where it appears there was a deliberate effort to tarnish Kaninja’s image.

The interview has since gone viral, triggering Kaninja to make a series of damning allegations against Delay.

In an explosive online post causing a significant uproar, Kaninja claimed that a Ghanaian individual, currently residing in Italy, had intimate relations with Delay and subsequently ended the relationship to marry another woman.

Kaninja’s detailed write-up suggests a tumultuous revelation about Delay’s personal life.

Moreover, Kaninja asserted that Delay had been persistently pursuing him for an interview over the past two years, but he had consistently rebuffed her persuasive attempts.

This online exchange has escalated into a sensational online saga, unravelling the complexities of personal relationships in the public eye.

In the heat of events, netizens have long awaited the rebuttal of Delay on the claims levelled against her by the Sports Anchor in his long write-up reaction on social media.

As expected, Delay has shared a cryptic post on her socials to subtly react to the issue. She posted a flyer for her The Delay Show which airs on TV3.

Her post, according to netizens expresses that Delay disregards Kaninja hence posting a flyer of the show the Sports Presenter tried to soil its face.

Source:GHPAGE

