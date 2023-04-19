“Nika Mu Kwadu’ – Delay lusts over Okyeame Kwame’s ‘big manhood’ displayed online

Social Media was sent to a state of frenzy following 47th birthday photos shared by Mr Versatile, The Rap Doctor Okyeame Kwame.

Okyeame Kwame wore only boxer shorts for his birthday Photoshoot pictures.

As seen in the fast-trending pictures, Okyeame Kwame wore only blue designer-made boxer shorts made by himself in the pictures leaving the rest of his body uncovered.

He was greeted with backlash on social media.

A set of disappointed fans who came across the viral pictures described that Kwame’s shoot is very humiliating to his brand.

Heavy pressure mounted on social media directed at him to pull down the post proved futile as the rapper was already enjoying the buzz.

Just as some hated him sharing his ‘manhood’ photos online, some celebrities admired and enjoyed the pictures from a lustful point of view.

Deloris Frimpong Manso aka DELAY commented on the post with a lustful caption that has got Ghanaians talking.

Shocked by the hugeness of Okyeame Kwame’s manhood displayed in the boxer shorts, Delay ‘screamed’ and left a comment “Nika Mu Kwadu”.