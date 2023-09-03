Delay stirs up social media with her gym session video

Delay, known by birth as Deloris Frimpong Manso is undoubtedly one of the household names in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

She is an m an award-winning TV and radio host and host of the ever popular and controversial ‘The Delay Show’ which airs on TV3.

However, Delay is in the news not for her charismatic interviews and intriguing conversations but for a video of her working out in the gym, showcasing her impressive figure.

This video has taken social media by storm and has Ghanaians talking about how she looks spectacular in that gym wear.

Ghanaians across social media platforms have been buzzing about this particular gym video.

Many fans have commended her for being a role model and applauded her for embracing a healthier lifestyle.