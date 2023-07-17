- Advertisement -

Mina Lawani, the first baby mama and ex-girlfriend of Zionfelix has called out the celebrity blogger for posting a picture of her to wish her a happy birthday.

You may already be aware of the drama that unfolded between the award-winning makeup artiste and Zionfelix some months back after he impregnated Erica – an Italian-based woman – around the same time she was also pregnant for him.

The entanglement forced Minalyn to walk out of the triangular relationship with her baby girl with Zionfelix to allow him to enjoy his marriage with Erica who also has his male child.

The Minaly Touch CEO turned a year old Sunday, July 16, and just as well-wishers sent out heartwarming birthday messages, Zionfelix thought it right to also celebrate his baby mama with a romantic note.

He took to his Instagram page to write: “Saving the best for last. Yaa I celebrate you today as you start a new journey of your life. You are a strong and blessed woman. God got you and as His representative assigned to you, I’m also here for you 24/7 as I’ve always done.”

Unlike previous heart-melting messages which were embraced by Mina with open hearts and flirtatious responses, she brushed off Zion’s post with a hostile reaction via her Instagram stories.

Mina, who is evidently heartbroken and disappointed in the betrayal of Zionfelix replied saying: “Zion delete my picture from your page. I didn’t ask you to wish me happy birthday thanks.”

The “flower boy” had no option but to pull down the post to avoid any further drama on the internet.

It appears Mina has moved and does not want anything to do with Zionfelix.

The only thing that comes between them is the daughter they share.