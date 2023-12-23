type here...
Breaking News: Deontay Wilder suffers embarrassing loss to Joseph Parker
Sports

Breaking News: Deontay Wilder suffers embarrassing loss to Joseph Parker

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Kiwi underdog, Joseph Parker has stunned Deontay Wilder in a unanimous decision victory to blow up plans for the ‘biggest fight in the world’.

American Deontay Wilder suffered a shock points loss to Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia, scuppering plans for a long-awaited heavyweight blockbuster against Anthony Joshua next year.

The 38-year-old was a shadow of himself in Riyadh, failing to connect with anything of note and was hurt badly in the eighth round.

New Zealander Parker, also a former world champion, was awarded a unanimous decision with the judges’ scoring it 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108.

This loss has shocked many people who are asking what is wrong with Deontay Wilder.

