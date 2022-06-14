Dep. Regional Police Commander & 2 others interdicted over Islamic SHS chaos

- Advertisement -

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku and two other senior officers have been interdicted following the incident at the Islamic Senior High School.

The three officers have been removed from office to make way for investigations to commence over the clash that resulted in over 25 students being hospitalised.

In a statement by the police, it was established that the conduct of the officers fell short of the professional police conduct on crowd control.

“It was further established that even though nobody was hit by a bullet, the police handling of the incident was poor and fell short of our standard operating procedure on crowd control.

As a result, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, who was acting as the Regional Commander has been removed from is position and has been interdicted. Two other officers, ACP/Mr George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer and ACP/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander have also been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident”, excerpt of the statement read.

Read full statement below;

On Monday, students from the Islamic Senior High School in Abrepo, Ashanti Region, took to the streets to demonstrate about frequent motor accidents in front of their school.

The students blocked sections of the streets which prevented passengers from using that stretch.

The police were deployed to control the situation but ended up firing tear gas, and pepper spray and fired warning shots in an attempt to disperse them.

Over 30 students were injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.