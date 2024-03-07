Just In; Deputy finance minister, John Kumah is dead – DETAILS

- Advertisement -

John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of finance, reportedly passed away, according to a family-close source.

The lawyer and entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah is the current Member of Parliament for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

He is also creative, innovative, and resourceful when it comes to helping youth development and creating jobs.

Kumah was a founder member and managing partner of the legal business Aduaprokye Chambers before entering the government service.

In addition, he was the creator of Majak Associates Ltd., a construction and building firm.

John Ampontuah Kumah graduated from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland in November 2020 with a doctorate in business innovation.

He had graduated from the same business school in 2019 with a master’s degree in applied business research prior to that.

He is married to Apostle Lilian Kumah and has six children.