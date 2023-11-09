type here...
Relationship
Relationship

“Desmond if you leave me I’ll die” – Lady cries bitterly; begs Ghanaians to speak on her behalf – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A young Ghanaian lady is going viral on social media as a video of her has surfaced were she was seen crying as she begged Ghanaians to help her reunite with her boyfriend.

According to her, she did nothing wrong to her boyfriend who was named as Desmond to merit a break up as he’s looking to go in for another woman . 

She went on to state that her now ex boyfriend has blocked her number and is suddenly unreachable.

From the footage, it’s undeniable that the lady would do anything just to win back the heart of her lover and seeks to use social media as a tool to reach out to him.

Watch video,

Thursday, November 9, 2023
