Desperate 17-Year-Old Boy sells one of his kidneys to get an iPhone 4

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
The story of Xiao Wang, a young man in China who sold one of his kidneys to buy an iPhone 4, is indeed a tragic and cautionary tale.

It highlights the extreme lengths some individuals may go to in pursuit of material possessions or status symbols, often without fully comprehending the risks involved.

Wang’s desire to own the iPhone 4, which was considered a status symbol at his school, led him to make a life-altering decision.

The fact that he resorted to an underground hospital for the kidney removal procedure only compounded the tragedy, as the operation was not conducted under proper medical standards.

As a result, Wang developed a severe infection in his remaining kidney, which has led to the need for lifelong dialysis treatment.

This situation has not only significantly impacted his health and quality of life but has also placed a financial burden on his family.

It is essential to view this story as a reminder of the importance of responsible decision-making and the potential consequences of prioritizing material possessions over one’s health and well-being.

Wang’s situation calls for empathy and support, and a fundraiser to assist him in accessing better medical care could indeed make a difference in his life.

Ultimately, Wang’s story serves as a stark reminder of the value of health, the dangers of pursuing extreme measures for material gain, and the need for proper medical regulations and education on the potential risks associated with such actions.

Source:GHPAGE

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
