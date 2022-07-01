type here...
Desperate lady offers to send her nudes to man as collateral; tells him to leak it if she doesn’t pay back

By Mr. Tabernacle
In the state of desperation comes many thoughts (bad ones predominantly) that if not careful might land you in shame or trouble you least expected.

This is the exact situation of a young lady who is in dire need of money to seek out things to get her life back on track.

According to a portion of a screenshot of a leaked chat online, an unknown lady has offered to send her nudes to a man as collateral in exchange for a loan.

The desperate lady in the chat available asked the money lender (believed to be a man) to leak her nudes if she fails to pay back the loan.

The loanee (the lady), decoding from the conversation has no plans of paying back the money and thus has resorted to the worst available action which she obviously has prepared her mind for.

Let’s get interactive in the comments section. Here are some questions for your thinking….

Now the question is: If you were the money lender would you accept this bargain? or on the flip side, did the lady do the right thing asking for money in exchange for her nudes?. Last one, Would you do anything to get money when you go broke?

