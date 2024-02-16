Despite Media and Hitz FM are the reasons why Ghanaians don’t love me – Shatta Wale cries (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Ghanaian reggae dancehall act, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in the showbiz space as Shatta Wale has called out Despite Media, owned by Osei Kwame Despite and Hitz FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group for playing a huge part for the hate music fans have towards him.

Speaking with Jay Forley and his crew on 3Music, the outspoken artiste claim Despite Media with entities like Peace FM and UTV collaborated with Hitz FM to brainwash a section of Ghanaians to believe that he is a very bad and disrespectful person.

According to him, it surprising to see loads of fans troop in to support his shows which often times gets him emotional but doesn’t seem to understand why the situation is different on social media.

Shatta Wale has been on a long feud with multiple media houses and even colleagues with some some believing that, it was this vulgar antics that got him to the level he is now.

Check out a snippet of the interview below