- Advertisement -

Today, 13th February marks the first anniversary of the marriage between the son of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Kenndy Osei and his wife Tracy.

The couple also welcomed twin babies on 17th November 2020, one year after their lavish wedding ceremony.

Well, the couple held a christening for their twin girls today at the millionaire’s luxurious residence in Accra.

Present at the simple but plush ceremony were Abeiku Santana, Fada Dickson and few friends and family.

Rapper Medikal was also a guest at the christening of their beautiful girls who were named Kayla and Kaylee Osei.

Watch the video below;

The ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker was given a tour around the business mogul’s mansion and was stunned by the luxurious cars at the garage.