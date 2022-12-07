type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsUnless fuel is sold at Ghc10, we will not reduce transport fares...
News

Unless fuel is sold at Ghc10, we will not reduce transport fares – GH drivers

By Albert
Despite the fall in fuel prices, we can't reduce transport fares - GPRTU
- Advertisement -

Transport fares will not be reduced despite the fall in fuel prices on the world market.

This has been communicated by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) following agitations by passengers for transport fares to be reduced.

One Ibrahim Moro intimated that unless fuel is sold at Ghc10, they would not reduce transport fares.

Speaking on the Ghana Kasa show on Agoo TV, Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Moro, said.

Despite the fall in fuel prices, we can't reduce transport fares - GPRTU

“If any member of the public is expecting a reduction in transport fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices, that person should forget it for now.

The public should rather appeal to the government to reduce fuel prices to GHC10.00 per litre, which will at least be reasonable. When that is done, then there will be some reduction in transport fares.

Many groups and Ghanaians have been calling for the reduction of fuel prices to be passed on to passengers by authorities compelling drivers to reduce fuel prices.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, December 7, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Wed
    89 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News