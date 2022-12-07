Despite the fall in fuel prices, we can't reduce transport fares - GPRTU

- Advertisement -

Transport fares will not be reduced despite the fall in fuel prices on the world market.

This has been communicated by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) following agitations by passengers for transport fares to be reduced.

One Ibrahim Moro intimated that unless fuel is sold at Ghc10, they would not reduce transport fares.

Speaking on the Ghana Kasa show on Agoo TV, Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer of GPRTU, Abass Moro, said.

“If any member of the public is expecting a reduction in transport fares following the recent reduction in fuel prices, that person should forget it for now.

“The public should rather appeal to the government to reduce fuel prices to GHC10.00 per litre, which will at least be reasonable. When that is done, then there will be some reduction in transport fares.“

Many groups and Ghanaians have been calling for the reduction of fuel prices to be passed on to passengers by authorities compelling drivers to reduce fuel prices.