Osei Kwame Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei, becomes a lawyer after being called to the bar.

He shared his excitement on Instagram by writing:

A Seven (7) year Journey – A few hours to join the most enviable Noble Profession. ON GOD.

Kennedy Osei is now Kennedy Osei Esquire.

Check out the photos below…

Kennedy Osei shared the video below to chronicle his journey to becoming a lawyer.

Ama Governor is a Ghanaian socialite who has been denied a call to the bar because she identifies as and supports LGBTQ+ people in Ghana.

After six long years of studying for her LLM, Ama Governor failed to be called to the bar like all successful candidates because of her sexuality.

According to reports, she was denied entry to the bar because she could not be determined to be a lawyer in good standing.

Judging by her numerous piercings and controversial social media lifestyle, the Ghana Bar Association cracked the whip on her by denying her the opportunity to become a lawyer.

A petition was filed against her by an unknown person, which resulted in the punitive decision that was taken against her.

She, along with her disgruntled friends, has taken to social media to cry about the ordeal. According to them, it was not fair for the GBA to stop her from becoming a lawyer at the eleventh hour when she has passed all her exams.

Twitter has been flooded with divergent views on what people make of the situation. While some agree with the GBA, others believe Ama Governor must be allowed to become a lawyer regardless of her sexuality.

