Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has revealed that he has no regret ever leaving the Seventh Day Adventist Church popularly known as SDA despite being born into the church.

The actor disclosed that he was a member of the church until he moved to his new church Mama Vida and since then he has fallen in love with the place and therefore decided to remain a church member since then.

He continued that in the job in which he finds himself, he deals with a lot of people and therefore needs to be fortified both physically and spiritually adding that Maa Vida’s church has provided all that.

“I used to be an SDA member, then I moved to Mama Vida’s church … since it’s a fitting and conducive place, I stayed put.”

“In my speaking, it can happen that some people are in favour or against. I’m an actor. It’s a job that involves multitudes [also]. If your spirit is not heavy and strong, you cannot stand before or lead multitudes,” he said.

He continued “so looking at the home I am from, and looking at myself – I always say my spirit speaks to me – I couldn’t have come out [of obscurity, staying there].

“You know God can destine you for greatness but if care is not taken, human beings can suppress it? Moses was told to take the Israelites to the Promised Land but he couldn’t make it himself. So, you can hear God’s voice alright but ask yourself if the church you’re in can take you to your expected end,” Manu added.

According to the actor, “the [SDA] church does not like moviemaking. It’s like being a Jehovah’s Witness and wanting to become president. How can that happen? So if you have that vision, you need to leave that place [congregation]”.