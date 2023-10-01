DETAILED: All you need to know about Mohbad – Original meaning of his name, his childhood and family struggles

- Advertisement -

Late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba professionally known as Mohbad was a former signee of Marlian Music, a record label owned by Azeez Fashola, also known in the Showbiz world as Naira Marley.

He got the name, “Mohbad” meaning Moh in native Nigerian language (I am) Bad which is an acronym for (Bright and destined) after he recorded a song and was hailed for his excellence.

Mohbad left Marlian Music in 2022, in an unfriendly manner after he had earlier accused the label of physically abusing him and being after his life.

The name “Imole” holds deep meaning that signifies the radiant light he brought into the world.

Mohbad’s musical journey began with a desire to make a difference, fueled by his love for music and his father’s influence. Despite his untimely passing, his legacy lives on through his music and the impact he had on those who knew him.

Early exposure to music

On the street of Oke-Iletu, Ikorodu, Lagos State, Mohbad, was born. He carved out a unique place in the hearts of his community. This neighbourhood, which he proudly called home, witnessed the early chapters of his life. Mohbad navigated the bustling streets with the dreams and aspirations of a young boy.

Mohbad’s father’s involvement in music paved the way for this serendipitous moment. The offer came from the owner of the house they worked at, and Mohbad’s journey in music began.

A significant turning point occurred when opportunity knocked in the form of a family friend. This friend introduced Mohbad to a potential opportunity in the music industry, where Mohbad was offered N30,000 for a studio recording session.

Mohbad’s father, Aloba, a musician himself, played a pivotal role in shaping his son’s musical journey. Residents fondly remembered him as “Omo Oba” the son of a man deeply rooted in his musical craft.

Despite his music career level, he was seen as a meek individual, who gives freely whenever he visits the community he grew up in.

At a stage of his life, he had been involved in carpentry work, a profession he learnt from no one else but his dad, who described this as what he loved about him.

His act of learning fast resulted in roofing the ceiling of his dad’s living room single-handedly.

The cordial relationship between Mohbad and his dad was beyond father and son.

Aloba had wanted to be the one to compose songs for Mohbad but as a bright shining star and future he saw in himself, Mohbad declined.

However, the duo still maintained a good relationship that they both sang the “I will exalt you Lord” song.

While the father sings gospel, the son sings hip-hop, with the target of having a song together before Mohbad’s demise.

Educational journey

Mohbad’s educational journey was marked by challenges and resilience. Despite experiencing a hiatus from schooling due to financial constraints, he later returned to complete his secondary education. His determination led him to pursue a higher education in Accounting.

Mohbad was not only spontaneous musically but also sound academically.

He began schooling at Upper Hand Nursery and Primary School, Sasa, Lagos State.

Upon completion of his primary education, he proceeded to Starey School, Lagos. He was almost done in school when his family changed environment.

He was once enrolled in Oshodi Secondary School where he spent three years.

His family relocated to the Oke-Iletu community, Ikorodu in 2009.

Between 2009 and 2011, Mohbad was unable to continue his education or attend any school due to a lack of money.

In 2013, Aloba reenrolled Mohbad in Abifab College, Ikorodu. In 2015, Mohbad sat for the National Examination Council Senior Secondary Certificate Examination and made his papers in one sitting.

The proprietor and principal of Abifab College, Ikorodu, Abidemi Faboye, the Secondary School Mohbad graduated from described him as an easygoing person.

Upon the completion of his secondary education, fear took over the mind of his dad who was bothered if he could cope in a tertiary institution, due to the number of years he had ‘wasted’.

The deceased was described as a simple and modest individual.

Aloba explained that Mohbad and his partner, Wunmi, the lady said to have given birth to Liam, son of the deceased, had known each other years back from Oke-Iletu, but there was no string attached back then.

However, Mohbad and Wunmi were able to reconnect through Naira Marley.

How did Mohbad get connected with Naira Marley?

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding Mohbad was how he connected with the famous musician, Naira Marley. Some speculate that the help of a woman played a role in introducing him to Naira Marley, while others believe it was a result of his talent and persistence.

What is not in doubt is that Mohbad’s connection to Naira Marley played a pivotal role in his music career.

On December 30, 2020, a year after he joined the label, Mohbad took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to express his excitement about being signed into Marlian Music and also thanked Naira Marley for believing in him.

The burial controversy

Mohbad’s swift burial raised eyebrows within the community and the nation at large, leading to speculations and questions about whether there was more to the story.

A few days after Mohbad’s death, a video of a man went viral on social media.

The man who claimed to be a Baale alleged Aloba planned to hold a midnight funeral on the same day of his son’s passing, but he disagreed with such an idea.

The man, who did not mention his name in the viral video added that he voiced his dissatisfaction with the planned course of action and made it clear that midnight burial wouldn’t take place.

Reacting to the claim, Aloba said nothing of such ever happened either had he had such a plan or conversation with the said man.