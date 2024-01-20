type here...
GhPageSportsDetails: Ghana set to face Argentina in international friendlies
Details: Ghana set to face Argentina in international friendlies

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
China and Ghana are possible opponents for Argentina in March.

The Argentine national team will play two matches in March and the two countries are shaping up to be the opponents.

According to Hernán Castillo, China and Ghana could be the opponents with some details still pending.

A previous report stated that Argentina will play two matches in China in March.

One opponent is expected to be China and the second was a European country but this report states that Ghana could be the second opponent.

No details have officially been confirmed yet, but it looks very likely that the two teams will be selected in the coming months.

