Details of the final funeral rite and burial of Ray Styles released
Lifestyle

Details of the final funeral rite and burial of Ray Styles released

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Ray Styles
Ray Styles
The funeral and burial details of Emmanuel Apraku also known as Ray Styles, the CEO of Pencil Celebrities has been released to the public.

A poster has been issued out and the date for the final funeral rite of the once vibrant young man Ray Styles is on the 7th of November 2020.

On Sunday 8th November will be the thanksgiving service at Apostolic Church of Ghana. Dress code is black and white.

The funeral will be held at the International Trade Fair Centre and then buried at La Cemetery, La (Accra).

Take a look at the poster below;

Ray-Styles funeral poster
Ray-Styles funeral poster

Ray Styles was reported dead on 1st October 2020 at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India where he underwent surgery after battling liver cancer for several months.

He died after over 40,000 pounds were raised through ‘a go fund me’ to foot his medical bills.

Ghanaians after receiving this shocking news were disturbed by it. They took to social media to bid him farewell wishing him a smooth journey to the next life(the land of the dead). Rest In Power Ray. He was 32.

Source:GHPAGE

