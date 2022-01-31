type here...
Diamond Appiah should be sacked from Ghana – Mona Gucci

By Qwame Benedict
Onua TV presenter Adwoa Broni Mona Gucci has descended heavily on Diamond Appiah after she laughed at Mzbel following the death of musician Mzbel’s father.

It would be remembered that Mzbel lost her dad a few days ago but surprisingly she didn’t get the kind of support Afia Schwar who happens to be her enemy got after the death of her father.

Diamond Appiah who is a close friend of Afia Schwarzenegger in a video shared on her social media mocking where Mzbel’s father has been laid to rest.

In a post on her handle, she posted that thank God that someone(referring to Mzbel) is now an orphan.

She didn’t end there as she went ahead to laugh at a building saying Mzbel dead father used to stay in that uncompleted building.

Watch a video below:

Following this, Mona Gucci on her ‘Biribi Gyegye Wo’ show decided to send out some strong words to Diamond Appiah describing her actions as uncalled for.

According to her, if there was any law in the country that could sack people, she would have done that to make sure Diamond is kicked out of the country for such an act.

She went further to state that someone’s death shouldn’t be used against him/her irrespective of their differences because it’s a sad incident.

Mona Gucci continued that this isn’t the first time Diamond has done a thing like this as she did it to Instagram Vlogger Thosecalledcelebs after she posted her late dad’s corpse.

Watch the video below:

Diamond is yet to speak about the matter.

