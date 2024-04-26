- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has caused the arrest of her translator identified as Rev Eric Kwame Asante for allegedly stealing her money.

According to the Gospel artiste, she has been doing the work of God with Pastor Eric for some time now and his job was to read the bible for her and also translate from English to Twi for her.

She continued that unknown to her, her trusted man of God had seen the PIN code to her mobile money and when he got the chance he transferred Ghc4000 from her account.

In a self-recorded video, she claimed that God revealed to her in a vision but she failed to act on it and took it for granted.

She continued that the Pastor was planning to kill her and that was when God came to her aid and got some policemen to arrest him.

In the video, Pastor Eric could be seen sitting quietly as Diana Asamoah made all the damning allegations against him.

He tried to hide his face from the camera but Diana Asamoah was also calling on the police to command him not to hide his face so she could take a video of him.

