Entertainment
Entertainment

Diana Hamilton & Cookie Tee break down in tears on live TV during an interview – Here’s the reason

By Mr. Tabernacle
Diana Antwi Hamilton and TV presenter Cookie Tee took a pause to shed tears on live tv while in an interview with Cookie Tee on TV3’s New Day show.

This was after Cookie Tee thanked the Gospel singer while she reminisced how a live mention of her name by the musician in one of her concerts changed her life.

Cookie Tee couldn’t control her tears as she revealed that the gesticulation from the multiple award-winning gospel artist, Diana Hamilton on stage last year was a turning point in her life.

Diana, on the other hand, also couldn’t control the tears requested for tissue as she cried looking at how her songs have been impactful to others. She took pride in the fact that she is still alive to witness the glory of God.

