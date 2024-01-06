type here...
Did you know that Berla Mundi’s husband, David Tabi, is the grandson of veteran actress, Grace Nortey?

Ace Ghanaian radio and TV personality, Berla Mundi took over the Ghanaian trends space after photos and videos of her secret wedding with her husband, David Tabi surfaced on the internet.

The newly wedded husband, David Tabi is not well known in the industry and this got people asking the very important question, who is he?

Well, our archives has revealed that, David Tabi is the supposed grandson of veteran Ghanaian Actress, Madam Grace Nortey.

Grace is recognised as one of the most prominent and versatile Ghanaian female actresses to bring comedy and drama to the masses, particularly in TV programmes such as Akan Drama and TV Theater.

She has been active in the film, theatre and drama industry for over five decades and is considered as one of the ace actresses and pioneers of Ghanaian theatre and drama.

