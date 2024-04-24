I died and resurrected- Nana Agradaa

- Advertisement -

Self-acclaimed woman of God, Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Tupac is currently trending for the wrong reasons.

Nobody knows what triggered the evangelist to get angry as a video of her angrily speaking trends online.

In a self-recorded video flying across social media platforms, Nana Agradaa is seen live firing shots, as usual.

The woman of God claims she has a lot of spiritual protection, hence, anyone who tries her spiritually does so at their peril.

She noted that she has even died and resurrected, saying that is a clear indication that she is very powerful.