Digital marketer Gorbachev Awuah, wins the Digital Marketer of the Year Award at the National Communication Awards

Renowned Digital Marketer and CEO of the Visual Display Network (VDN), Gorbachev Awuah, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the title of Digital Marketer of the Year. This prestigious award was presented to him at the 5th National Communication Awards held on November 24, 2023, at the UnderBridge Events Center in East Legon, Accra.

Gorbachev Awuah’s exceptional contributions to the Digital Marketing landscape were acknowledged, placing him ahead of his co-nominees. The awards ceremony, themed “Ghana’s Digital Economy: Emerging with Resilience,” featured Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications & Digitalisation, as the Special Guest of Honour & Keynote Speaker.

The recognition extended to Gorbachev Awuah came with a heartfelt message from the awards scheme, expressing congratulations on his well-deserved success. The message highlighted the invitation for him and his Team to attend the event, where he was formally honored as the Digital Marketing Personality of the Year.

Gorbachev Awuah leads the Visual Display Network, a modern Digital Marketing Agency with a proven track record of understanding brands’ business goals, identifying target audiences, and emphasizing unique selling points. The Agency crafts comprehensive Digital Marketing Strategies tailored to achieve these objectives.

They also enhance their clients’ online presence. This encompasses optimizing the Brands’ websites for an exceptional user experience and improving search engine visibility. Additionally, they curate and create compelling content while effectively managing the Brands’ Social Media Platforms.

Among their notable Clients are Savile Row, Papa’s Pizza, Veggie Plus Jasmine Rice, Plush Events, Deedew Foods, Lume Bar Restaurant, and many others.

This achievement not only reflects Gorbachev Awuah’s dedication and expertise but also underscores the success and impact of the Visual Display Network in the competitive Digital Marketing landscape. Congratulations to Gorbachev Awuah and the entire VDN Team on this remarkable feat.